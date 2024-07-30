Cricket West Indies (CWI) is pleased to announce the West Indies Championship XI, set to compete in a warm-up fixture against South Africa from 31 July to 3 August. This is a crucial opportunity to engage several talented players who have either demonstrated consistent performance over multiple seasons or have shown impressive emerging talent.

The selection of these players is part of CWI’s strategy to evaluate the readiness of potential squad members for the upcoming West Indies vs South Africa Home Test Series. The focus is on assessing their battle readiness and potential contributions to the men's Test team.

The West Indies Championship XI includes:

Justin Greaves (c), Keacy Carty, Jediah Blades, Joshua Bishop, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Bryan Charles, Amir Jangoo, Anderson Phillip, Nial Smith, Jeremy Solozano, Shamar Springer, Isai Thorne, Kevin Wickham, Kemar Roach

Miles Bascombe, CWI Director of Cricket, remarked,

“We are excited to see these players in action against a formidable South African side. This fixture is a valuable opportunity to assess their readiness and gauge their potential for the upcoming Test series. Each player selected has shown significant promise, and we are eager to see how they perform on this stage.”