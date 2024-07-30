Underperforming Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board

What is the TT Cricket Board doing for the improvement and development of cricket in the country? It doesn’t matter from what angle one views its performance, cricket in this country is not advancing to where it should be at this time. Now, they want to get rid of the TT Cricket Umpires Council (TTCUC), a body that has served faithfully on the TTCB for a number of years, 50 plus. I don’t know if I have missed something, but it is so far without explanation.

There’s a 2023-24 quarterly meeting on August 3 where there is a constitutional amendment being proposed by the TTCB to take away the affiliate member status of the umpires council. Although it requires a two-thirds majority vote to remove them, it could be assumed the lobbying has already been done to successfully pass this amendment.

It is very interesting indeed as to the reasons for this move. For instance, what has the TTCUC done to the TTCB to hurt or upset cricket administration in the land? This must be explained, as information for the move presently, is hard to come by.

The organisation seems to be in the dark itself according to their president, Kellman Kowlessar. A member of this body for more than 50 years, it is passing strange why the TTCB would suddenly object to their presence in the administrative structure of TT’s cricket. The umpires have an important role to play in the decision-making process of the board.

