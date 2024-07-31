Hayley Matthews not afraid to do the work as West Indies play catch-up

Hayley Matthews knows West Indies Women's cricket has fallen off the pace in recent years but, as their captain, she isn't afraid to do "double the work" of opposition sides to catch up.

The 2016 T20 world champions are now ranked sixth, just two months out from the next edition of the tournament, but Matthews, who takes pride in leading her side by example, believes they are on the right track.

"The reality of it is that we probably dropped behind a bit in the Caribbean," Matthews tells ESPNcricinfo's Powerplay podcast. "But it's also something that Cricket West Indies have noticed and I do see them making and taking steps in order to get that growing again.

"There's so many programmes that are starting to form in the Caribbean. We have an academy team in the West Indies now and, within the islands, islands are starting to do their own thing.

