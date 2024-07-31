Barbados complete Rising Stars U-19 double

The Trinidad and Tobago under-19 men’s cricket team had a disappointing end to the Cricket West Indies (CWI) Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 50-over Championships when they fell to a heavy 65-run defeat to Jamaica at the Arnos Vale Playing Field, Kingstown, St Vincent on July 30.

TT entered the fifth and final round of the competition in third spot with two wins and two losses, with their previous game on July 28 being a nerve-wracking one-wicket win against hosts Windward Islands in a low-scoring affair.

TT were unable to replicate the last-gasp heroics against Jamaica, though, who sauntered to their second win in the tourney.

Opting to bat first, Jamaica were restricted to 181 for nine, with lower-order batsman Odel Samuels (36 not out off 50 balls) leading a miraculous fightback with the bat. Samuels came to the wicket with Jamaica on 99 for six at the end of the 30th over, and he batted smartly with the tail to help his team score 82 runs in the last 20 overs. Samuels also frustrated the TT bowlers with an unbeaten 34-run partnership or the final wicket with Tamarie Redwood.

Andrew Rambaran (three for 22) led TT with the ball, with leg-spinner Aneal Rooplal grabbing two for 39.

Samuels appeared to carry his momentum into Jamaica’s bowling innings, and he grabbed figures of three for 29 to help bowl TT out for just 116 after 39.3 overs.

