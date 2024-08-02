South Africa fight back late on Day 2 vs WI Championship XI

WEST INDIES Championship XI put on another strong display with the bat on day two of the warm-up match against South Africa at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, but the visitors fought back in the afternoon session to set up a keenly contested tie.

After Jeremy Solozano scored an impressive 111 runs on day one, overnight batsman Shamar Springer also showed mettle as he slammed 131 on the second day, to lead the hosts to 397 all out.

In response, South Africa were led to a stern 172/2 at stumps, guided by opener Aiden Markram, who slammed 82 before retiring hurt.

