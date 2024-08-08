Heavy rain ruins opening day of first Test

South Africa’s return to Test cricket was thwarted by the elements as they reached 45-1 on Wednesday before steady rain forced the abandonment of most of the opening day’s play of the first Test of the two-match series against the West Indies.

Only 15 overs’ play was possible after home captain Kraigg Brathwaite won the toss and put the visitors in to bat in bright conditions.

Aiden Markram’s was the one wicket to fall as Jason Holder sent his off-stump cartwheeling just after an hour’s play for a painstaking nine off 34 balls.

Content to let opening partner Tony de Zorzi do the bulk of the early scoring, the Proteas’ T20 World Cup skipper was undone by Holder’s first delivery of the day.

That wicket brought in South Africa’s new number three, Tristan Stubbs, although by then the dark clouds were gathering and eventually forced the players off the field.

Weather permitting, De Zorzi will resume on the second day on 32 off 52 balls, the left-hander striking two sixes and two fours in seeking to make an early statement at the top of a batting line-up, which has an air of uncertainty given their relative lack of international experience.

