Athanaze, rain deny South Africa in the first drawn Test of 2024

South Africa ran out of time, ideas and most importantly bowlers, as they fell five wickets short of winning the first Test against West Indies in Trinidad. The hosts weren't too far from challenging for a win themselves: West Indies were 97 short of their target when the curtains came down.

With 142 overs lost to rain over the five days, South Africa made a fist of the final day when they batted quickly, declared early and gave themselves a little over two sessions to bowl West Indies out. But, Alick Athanaze, playing in his eighth Test match, scored a career-best 92 and shared in half-century stands with Kavem Hodge and Jason Holder to deny South Africa and save the match. This was the first drawn Test worldwide in 28 matches, since July last year.

Weather aside, questions will be asked of South Africa's selection after they chose an extra batter at the expense of a fifth frontline-bowling option and were forced to rely heavily on two players. Keshav Maharaj bowled 66.2 overs and Kagiso Rabada 30 out of the 148.1 West Indies faced across both innings, while Lungi Ngidi and Wiaan Mulder contributed 30.5. In the absence of a second specialist spinner, Aiden Markram delivered 21 overs. Read more at ESPNCricinfo

1 comments