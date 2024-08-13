Adrian Smiley Bayley vying for spot on BCA board

Veteran businessman Adrian Smiley Bayley is contending for one of the few coveted spots on the Barbados Cricket Association (BCA) board of management.

Having been a member of the association since 1990, Bayley said he wanted to be a director to help steer the organisation down a more successful path. He insisted that domestic cricket was under great threat and urgent intervention was needed.

In an interview with Barbados TODAY, Bayley said that cricket clubs across the island must modernise their operations to make the clubs more financially sustainable. “Club cricket in Barbados is under threat,” he explained.

“Clubs are struggling financially and if I am successful in having a seat on the board of management, I want to engage the Minister of Energy on implementing a renewable energy project.

Read more at Barbados Today

7 comments