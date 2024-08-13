Test cricket in August: sadness of the future

June-November is the official hurricane season in TT and the Eastern Caribbean. It coincides with the wet season in TT.

That’s why cricket has always been played in the dry season which falls between January and May.

So the authorities take a chance when they schedule fixtures as important as Test matches at the wet time of the year.

At present the WI are engaging South Africa in a two-Test series in August.

Owing to the proliferation of what is now known as white-ball cricket throughout the year, there is precious little space in which to squeeze in Test matches for the lower-rated teams.

It is so difficult to accept when, 30 years ago, WI had been the champion Test team in the world for 15 consecutive years, from 1980-1995. They were also Test World Champions in 1965.

