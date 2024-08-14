‘Money not the issue’: Russell says WI cricketers just not interested in playing Tests

According to Andre Russell, premier West Indian cricketers are “just not interested in playing Tests.”

The issue has been simmering forever, with cricketers popular with T20 leagues around the world – like Russell – often staying away from West Indies cricket, particularly the longest format. Sometimes, they have been called mercenaries.

Most recently, in December 2023, Jason Holder, Nicholas Pooran and Kyle Mayers turned down West Indies central contracts but made themselves available for T20Is. Holder, though, has since played Tests.

Even though observers say that is due to the lack of money in West Indian cricket, Russell disagrees.

“I don’t think it’s the money, I don’t think money is the issue,” he told Press Association recently. “Based on the amount of T20 and leagues around the world, I think a lot of players are just not interested in playing Tests.”

