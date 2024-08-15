YESTERDAY, FANS of West Indies cricket celebrated the 40th anniversary of the team’s famous ‘blackwash’ over rivals England on English soil. The Clive Lloyd-captained team defeated England 2-1 in the One-day series and then followed up that feat with a 5-0 hammering in the Test series.

According to wicket-keeper batsman Jeffrey Dujon, who was 27 years old at the time, while the series might have seemed one-sided on paper, it took hard work to destroy England.

Dujon added that playing in England, especially in 1984 when racism, unemployment and poverty were extremely high, the victory gave West Indian supporters reasons to be happy.

“It’s hard work to win but we obviously had a strong team and I can’t discount the local support we had from people in England. You always felt the pressure to do well for them, and we were playing some really good cricket. As far as thinking we would win all five Test matches, that came through playing hard cricket and it ended that way,” said the Jamaican mainstay behind the stumps.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner