Coach Coley expects West Indies to adjust in second Test

GEORGETOWN, Guyana (CMC) — Head coach of the West Indies’ Test team Andre Coley believes his players will adjust to whatever conditions they face in the second Test against South Africa, which bowls off on Thursday at Providence Stadium.

The two teams played to a draw in a rain-affected first Test at Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad on a placid, flat pitch that offered little assistance to the bowlers.

Speaking ahead of Thursday’s opening day, Coley said the West Indies were expecting different conditions in Guyana.

“Every Test match is different. We’ve moved to a different location, a different venue in Guyana, so we obviously have to plan to suit based on the conditions that we expect here,” he said.

Reflecting on the first Test, Coley spoke about the performances of debutant Keacy Carty and pacer Jayden Seales.

Carty had knocks of 42 and 31, while Seales grabbed three wickets in South Africa’s first innings.

“There’s been talk about Keacy for some time now. He featured in some ‘A’ team series prior to his inclusion in the first Test and the fact that he plays a similar role in the ODI side, we see it as a straightforward move,” Coley said.

