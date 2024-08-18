Brathwaite: 'Our batting effort in the first innings was not big enough'

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite reckoned that not taking the lead despite bowling South Africa out for 160 in the first innings of the second Test was a key reason behind his team's 40-run loss in Providence.

Electing to bat, the West Indies bowlers led by Shamar Joseph's five-wicket haul had South Africa on the mat at 97 for 9. Dane Piedt and Nandre Burger then added a 63-run stand for the final wicket to take South Africa to 160. In reply West Indies were bowled out for 144, conceding a 16-run lead.

While Brathwaite agreed that South Africa's last-wicket stand was vital, but felt West Indies' batting effort in the first innings was "just not big enough."

"Yeah, if you look at it, obviously it was quite big," Brathwaite said on South Africa's last-wicket stand on the opening day of the Test. "But bowling them out for 160, I was happy. That partnership for them was, was good. You know, it's cricket where partnerships do happen. So, I won't really stress on that too much. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

