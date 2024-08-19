WI Women to face India in U19 T20 World Cup opener

West Indies’ Under-19 women’s team will bowl off their 2025 Women’s T20 World Cup campaign against defending champions India when the tournament gets under way next January.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) announced the schedule for the tournament yesterday. It will feature 16 teams and run from January 18 to February 2, 2025 in Malaysia.

Malaysia will be the sole hosts of the World Cup following Thailand’s withdrawal as co-hosts.

The West Indies, who have been drawn in Group A alongside the defending champs, Sri Lanka and hosts Malaysia, will face India on January 19, with hosts Malaysia facing Sri Lanka earlier in the day at Bayuemas Oval.

The second edition of the competition follows a successful inauguration in South Africa in 2023, where India beat England by seven wickets in a thrilling final to be crowned the first-ever winners.

