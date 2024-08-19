Barbados U17s win again

to defeat Trinidad and Tobago (T&T) by eight wickets in the second series of games in the West Indies Rising Stars Men’s U17 two-day competition at the Inshan Ali Park, Trinidad and Tobago.

Resuming the day on 13/0, Trinidad lost their first five wickets with the addition of only 18 runs. Fast bowler Jakeem Pollard picked up three wickets while Xaundre Baptiste and Damani Roach chipped in with one each during the early period of play. T&T struggled at 31/5 with an overall lead of 56.

In other scores: Windward Islands 92 & 159/9

Jamaica 48 & 177/9

Match drawn ————— Leeward Islands 144 & 127

Guyana 176 & 96/0

Guyana won by 10 wickets

1 comments