T20 World World: Providence pitch given ‘satisfactory’ rating by ICC

The pitches for the first two matches at New York's Nassau County Stadium during the men's T20 World Cup 2024, as well as the one for the semi-final between Afghanistan and South Africa at the Brian Lara Academy in Tarouba, have been rated "unsatisfactory" by the ICC.

The verdict comes nearly two months after the tournament, which India won by beating South Africa in the final.

In those two games in New York, Sri Lanka were bowled out for 77 against South Africa on June 3, and Ireland were shot out for 96 by India two days later. In the second game, a number of players from the two sides copped blows on the body as a result of the uneven bounce. Rohit Sharma had to retire hurt as a precautionary measure after being hit on the upper arm by Josh Little. Rishabh Pant, too, was struck on the body by Little, while Ireland's Harry Tector was struck on the finger by a short ball from Jasprit Bumrah. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

