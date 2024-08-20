Tests that separated men from boys

The leadership of the West Indies cricket team is at a very serious, unenviable level at present.

It seems there is a severe lack of cricket knowledge – and a total shortage of what is required to produce a winning combination.

When I read the utterances of the coach, Andre Coley, and the captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, on the WI team, I can’t help but wonder who the selectors are.

After being annihilated by England, three Test matches to none, in England, WI must have been looking forward to playing South Africa at home, to give a better showing.

Alas! It was not to be. In a series of only two Tests, the first at the Queen’s Park Oval in Trinidad was badly affected by the weather. The second was played at the Providence Stadium in Guyana, where WI were destroyed in three days.

