Dottin eyes World Cup success: I missed Windies cricket

TWO years after announcing her shock retirement from the international women's game, all-action Barbados allrounder Deandra Dottin says her passion and desire to help the West Indies lift another Twenty/20 World Cup title contributed to her decision to come out of retirement.

In July 2022, Dottin confirmed her retirement from the West Indies, saying, "the current climate and team environment has been non-conductive to my ability to thrive and reignite my passion."

"With much sadness but without regret," Dottin said, "I realise that I'm no longer able to adhere to team culture and team environment as it has undermined my ability to perform excellently."

However, on July 27, Cricket West Indies (CWI) announced the 33-year-old Dottin's return to the maroon set-up.

As she prepares to lead Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) women into a third season of the women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL), Dottin told Newsday about the motivating factors behind her move to suit back up for the West Indies.

"It was a matter of reflection. Just looking back and seeing where I was and where I want to be. What had happened in the past and stuff like that. It was just a lot of thinking in between," Dottin said, during an interview on August 16.

