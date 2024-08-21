WCPL bowls off Wednesday

The third iteration of the Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) 2024 starts on Wednesday August 21, in Trinidad & Tobago. Three teams will compete in a double round robin format. All matches will be played at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba.

This year’s WCPL has attracted a number of new faces, including some of the biggest international stars in the women’s game. The format means each team will play the other two teams twice and the top two teams will play in the final on Thursday August 29.

Ahead of the first ball on Wednesday, the tournament was officially launched on Monday evening in Port of Spain. Tournament director Michael Hall said that the care and attention being put into the women’s game matches that which goes into men’s cricket from the CPL perspective. But he notes that the addition of a women’s league is simply reflective of global trends towards greater inclusion in sport.

“It is a great pleasure for us to be staging the third edition of the WCPL,” he said. “Four years ago when we were approached by Cricket West Indies with the idea of staging a tournament that would help us to showcase the best of women’s cricket from the region as well as some of the best from overseas, we immediately jumped at the opportunity.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments