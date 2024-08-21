Dottin: Overseas stars will help steer TKR ship

Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) women's team captain Deandra Dottin believes her team has a great chance of winning the the 2024 edition of the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL).

The tournament bowls off from 7 pm on August 21, when defending champions Barbados Royals take on Guyana Amazon Warriors at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy (BLCA) in Tarouba.

This season's opening fixture is a rematch of last year's finale, which saw the Royals edging the Warriors by a eight-run margin at the BLCA venue after a stunning allround performance by West Indies skipper Hayley Matthews.

For the third edition of the tournament, though, Dottin says TKR are ready to reclaim their title after beating Matthews and the Royals in the 2022 finale. Dottin, 33, the owner of the fastest 100 in women's Twenty/20 Internationals, was named as the Player of the Tournament in 2022.

After retiring from the international game in July 2022, the exciting Barbados allrounder confirmed her return to the Windies team on July 27 and already has the October 3-20 2024 International Cricket Council (ICC) Women's T20 World Cup in her sights.

In the interim, Dottin wants a piece of franchise silverware.

"I rate our chances of winning the Women's CPL title very highly," Dottin said, during an interview with Newsday on August 16.

"With the level of players we have and where they are at in terms of international experience, I think this year we're a bit stronger than we were last year. We have more versatile players. We're actually blended with the senior players, as well as the overseas players."

