Samarawickrama replaces injured Lanning at TKR in WCPL

Sri Lankan batter Harshitha Samarawickrama has joined the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2024 Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL). She replaces Meg Lanning who has been forced to withdraw due to injury.



Samarawickrama has played 98 international matches for Sri Lanka and has scored more than 2000 runs for her country including a century in ODI cricket. She will join Shikha Pandey, Jemimah Rodrigues and Jess Jonasson as the overseas players for the Knight Riders at the 2024 WCPL.



The Knight Riders get their tournament underway on the 22 August against the Barbados Royals at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad.

