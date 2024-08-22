CWI CONFIRMS SINGLE NOMINATION FOR VICE PRESIDENT ROLE

ST. JOHN’S, ANTIGUA– Cricket West Indies (CWI) will hold an election for the Vice President on September 20, 2024. This follows the recent judicial decision from the High Court of Guyana regarding the Vice President's election, which has led to Mr. Azim Bassarath vacating the position.

the close of nominations, Mr. Bassarath is the sole candidate, having been nominated by the Jamaica Cricket Association and Leeward Islands Cricket Board. The nominations were circulated as customary, and every territorial board, which constitutes the shareholders, was adequately notified. CWI is being guided by its Articles of Association in conducting this election to ensure the process is handled with the highest standards of democratic principles and transparency.

The upcoming election will provide a timely resolution to the current vacancy of the Office of the Vice President and reinforce CWI’s commitment to fair governance.

The organization looks forward to the completion of this robust and transparent electoral process while continuing its efforts to advance the sport of cricket across the region.

1 comments