T20 skipper Powell says South Africa series is the start of preparations for 2026 World Cup

West Indies T20 captain Rovman Powell believes that the three-match T20 series against South Africa will serve as the perfect launchpad in the regional side’s build-up to the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The West Indies take on South Africa in the first of three T20s today at the Brian Lara Stadium.

With veterans Andre Russell and Jason Holder being rested for the series, several young players have been drafted into the 15-man squad, including Fabien Allen, Alick Athanaze and Matthew Forde.

Speaking ahead of the first T20, Powell said the trio could be key players for the Windies in 2026.

“We try our best as a selection group to keep it as close as possible to those guys in the World Cup looking forward to 2026.

