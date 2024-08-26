Shepherd, Joseph seal West Indies' third consecutive T20I series win over South Africa

West Indies won a third successive T20I series against South Africa by defending 179 at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy, where they dismantled a chase that was well set up. South Africa were 129 for 3 in the 14th over but lost 7 for 20 in 36 balls and were bowled out for 149 in 19.4 overs to fall short by 30 runs.

Akeal Hosein and Gudakesh Motie made the crucial breakthroughs when they removed Tristan Stubbs and Donovan Ferreira, respectively, but then it was over to Romario Shepherd and Shamar Joseph to finish it off. Shepherd ended with 3 for 15 from his four overs and Joseph with a career-best 3 for 31. Between them, they took South Africa's chances of levelling the series from on track to derailed.

West Indies would have known that the total they posted was gettable after they pulled off the highest successful chase at the venue - 175 - two days ago and South Africa were off to a quick start. They raced to 100 inside ten overs but West Indies conceded only one boundary between tenth and 14th overs to force South Africa into making mistakes that ultimately cost them the game.

South Africa's middle order will be a cause for concern as only one batter after No. 3 got past 20 in a match where individual run-scoring accolades were scarce. There were no half-centuries across the two teams but West Indies were clearly the better big-hitting side. They hit 13 sixes compared to South Africa's six, which was one marker of where the game was won.

Read more at ESPNcricinfo

0 comments