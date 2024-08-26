Liburd appointed head coach of Hurricanes

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Steve Liburd has been appointed as head coach of the Leeward Islands Hurricanes.

The announcement was made on Saturday by the Leeward Islands Cricket Board (LICB), which revealed that Liburd, the former Leeward Islands batsman, would serve in the role for the next two years.

In a statement, the LICB said Liburd’s appointment would “bring a wealth of experience and leadership” to the team.

Liburd has served in several coaching capacities, including head coach of the West Indies’ Under-19 women’s team and the Guyana Amazon Warriors Women’s team in the Caribbean Premier League.

“Having represented the Leeward Islands with distinction during his playing career, Liburd’s deep understanding of the game and his dedication to the development of cricket in the region make him an ideal choice for this role,” the statement read.

