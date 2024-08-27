TKR mentor Goswami: Massy Women's CPL a pathway for girls

TRINBAGO Knight Riders (TKR) women's team mentor Jhulan Goswami is elated that a league like the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) has bowled off, as it is a league girls around the Caribbean can aspire to which will also serve as a developmental tool for cricket in the region.

The WCPL is only in its third season featuring three teams.

Goswami had a legendary career playing 20 years for India, before retiring in 2022. She was a quality fast bowler.

The women's cricket legend said franchise cricket now gives girls another avenue other than international cricket with leagues all over the world, including the Women's Indian Premier League, The Hundred and the WCPL.

"It is a huge thing for youngsters," Goswami told Newsday. "Everybody can't play for West Indies...some of them play domestic cricket and they live, retire. If you are not going to play West Indies you can still participate in the WCPL...and that is a huge motivating factor for a youngster. Only 15 players participate for West Indies (at a time). What about the others?

"They could earn a little bit of money and they could look after themselves and their families properly."

