WCPL final tickets free for all fans

The Trinbago Knight Riders, the host franchise for this year’s Massy Women’s Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) will be giving away all tickets for the final for free. This initiative gives the chance for families to come to watch the Trinbago Knight Riders and Barbados Royals compete for the trophy at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy at no cost.



The final gets underway at 3pm on Thursday 29 August with captains Deandra Dottin of the Knight Riders and Hayley Matthews of the Royals looking to claim what would be a second title for their franchise.



Fans wanting to attend the game need to go to www.cplt20.com or visit the box offices at Brian Lara Cricket Academy and Queen’s Park Oval to secure their free tickets. Those who had already purchased a ticket for the final will be entitled to a refund.



Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO said: “We are very grateful to the Knight Riders for agreeing to open the doors of the Brian Lara Cricket Academy for all fans. It is so important that the next generation of cricket fans get to watch their heroes in action, and we hope that future CPL and WCPL winners will be there watching the game. The tournament this year has been outstanding and we are expecting the final to be just as exciting.”

