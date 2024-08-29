The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Republic Bank CPL updated squads

Thu, Aug 29, '24

 

Caribbean Premier League

The updated squads for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed. 

The Saint Lucia Kings have replaced Heinrich Klaasen who is no longer available due to a family emergency. The Kings have brought in New Zealand wicket keeper Tim Seifert as his replacement. Seifert has CPL experience having previously represented the Trinbago Knight Riders. 

The Knight Riders have selected USA international Andries Gous who will be a temporary replacement for Tim David who is unavailable due to international commitments. Gous will play for the Knight Riders for their first four group games. 

The Barbados Royals have selected Sri Lankan left arm spinner Dunith Wellalage and Shamarh Brooks for their first two games to cover for David Miller and Keshav Maharaj who are unavailable due to Cricket South Africa duties. 

Squads: 



BARBADOS 

ROYALS

GUYANA 

AMAZON WARRIORS

TRINBAGO KNIGHT 

RIDERS

ROVMAN POWELL

IMRAN TAHIR

KIERON POLLARD

JASON HOLDER

SHIMRON HETMYER

ANDRE RUSSELL

DAVID MILLER

SAIM AYUB

SUNIL NARINE

QUINTON DE KOCK

SHAI HOPE

NICHOLAS POORAN

MAHEESH THEEKSHANA        

ROMARIO SHEPHERD

TIM DAVID

ALICK ATHANAZE

AZAM KHAN

AKEAL HOSEIN

NAVEEN UL HAQ

GUDAKESH MOTIE

JASON ROY

OBED McCOY

RAHMANULLAH GURBAZ        

DWAYNE BRAVO

KEVIN WICKHAM

KEEMO PAUL

JOSH LITTLE

KESHAV MAHARAJ

DWAINE PRETORIUS

WAQAR SALAMKHEIL

KADEEM ALLEYNE

KEVIN SINCLAIR

JAYDEN SEALES

RAHKEEM CORNWALL

RAYMON REIFER

ALI KHAN

ISAI THORNE

RONALDO ALIMOHAMED

MARK DEYAL

NATHAN SEALY

SHAMAR JOSEPH

KEACY CARTY

NYEEM YOUNG

KEVLON ANDERSON

TERRENCE HINDS

RIVALDO CLARKE

MATTHEW NANDU

NATHAN EDWARD

RAMON SIMMONDS

JUNIOR SINCLAIR

SHAQUERE PARRIS

SHAMARH BROOKS

 

ANDRIES GOUS

DINUTH WELLALAGE 

 

 

 

ST KITTS & NEVIS

PATRIOTS 

SAINT LUCIA 

KINGS

ANTIGUA & BARBUDA

FALCONS

KYLE MAYERS

TIM SEIFERT

IMAD WASIM

TABRAIZ SHAMSI

FAF DU PLESSIS

BRANDON KING

RILEE ROSSOUW

ALZARRI JOSEPH

FABIAN ALLEN

EVIN LEWIS

JOHNSON CHARLES

SAM BILLINGS

SHERFANE RUTHERFORD      

ROSTON CHASE

MOHAMMAD AMIR

SIKANDAR RAZA

NOOR AHMAD

CHRIS GREEN

ANRICH NORTJE

DAVID WIESE

FAKHAR ZAMAN

ANDRE FLETCHER

BHANUKA RAJAPAKSA     

ROSHON PRIMUS

TRISTAN STUBBS

MATTHEW FORDE

JUSTIN GREAVES

DOMINIC DRAKES

AARON JONES

HAYDEN WALSH 

MIKYLE LOUIS

KHARY PIERRE

JAHMAR HAMILTON

ODEAN SMITH

KHARI CAMPBELL

TEDDY BISHOP

JOSHUA DA SILVA

JOHANN JEREMIAH

KOFI JAMES

VEERASAMMY PERMAUL

SHADRACK DESCARTE

SHAMAR SPRINGER

RYAN JOHN

MIKKEL GOVIA

KELVIN PITMAN

ASHMEAD NEDD

MCKENNY CLARKE

JEWEL ANDREW

JOHANN LAYNE

AKEEM AUGUSTE

JOSHUA JAMES

 

 

