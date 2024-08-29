Republic Bank CPL updated squads

The updated squads for the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed.



The Saint Lucia Kings have replaced Heinrich Klaasen who is no longer available due to a family emergency. The Kings have brought in New Zealand wicket keeper Tim Seifert as his replacement. Seifert has CPL experience having previously represented the Trinbago Knight Riders.



The Knight Riders have selected USA international Andries Gous who will be a temporary replacement for Tim David who is unavailable due to international commitments. Gous will play for the Knight Riders for their first four group games.



The Barbados Royals have selected Sri Lankan left arm spinner Dunith Wellalage and Shamarh Brooks for their first two games to cover for David Miller and Keshav Maharaj who are unavailable due to Cricket South Africa duties.

Squads:



