Sabina Park to receive state-of-the-art scoreboard valued at $105m from Indian Government

In a move that will revolutionise the cricket experience in Jamaica, the Indian Government has generously donated a cutting edge HD scoreboard to Sabina Park, Jamaica’s iconic cricket stadium, valued at approximately US$700,000 ($105 million).

This game-changing gift is set to elevate Sabina Park to international standards, providing a world-class experience for players and spectators alike.

Jamaica Cricket Association (JCA) President Dr Donovan Bennett hailed the gift as a “game-changer” that will have a profound impact on Jamaican cricket.

“The Indian Government has always been kind to us. Their previous donation of lights to Sabina Park was a testament to their love for the game, and this new scoreboard is another example of their commitment to our sport. So when we went to them and approached them, it wasn’t a difficult ask. It was an easy ask,” Dr Bennett told the

Jamaica Observer.

Read more at Jamaica Observer

11 comments