Remembering West Indies 1984 whitewash of England

Forty years ago, West Indies inflicted a 5-0 Test series win over England in England.

Under the captaincy of Clive Lloyd, that 1984 success was special. It was the first time a five-Test whitewash had occurred in England.

Gordon Greenidge topped the West Indies batting, scoring 572 runs (Ave: 81.71) including two centuries – both double.

Larry Gomes followed with 400 runs (Ave: 80.00). He also hit two hundreds.

Fast bowlers Joel Garner and Malcolm Marshall were brilliant. Garner took the most wickets (29) at an average of 18.62 and Marshall 24 (Ave: 18.20).

Marshall performed a courageous feat in the third Test at Headingley. After sustaining a double fracture of the left thumb while fielding at gully on the first morning, he was advised not to play cricket for ten days.

Read more at Barbados Today

3 comments