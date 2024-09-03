Hope, Rutherford to make debuts in Big Bash

West Indies opener Shai Hope was rewarded for his recent outstanding performances when he was selected by the Hobart Hurricanes during the Big Bash League draft here Sunday.

Hope, who was named Player-of-the-Series following the West Indies’ 3-0 whitewash of South Africa in the just completed T20 series, was picked by the Hurricanes in the platinum category for the tournament, which will run December 15 to January 26.

He will be reunited with head coach Ricky Ponting, who was also his head coach at the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League for the 2024 season.

It will be Hope’s first season in the Big Bash.

0 comments