Pooran breaks Gayle's T20 six-hitting record

139 - Sixes for Nicholas Pooran in T20s in 2024, the most by any batter in the format in a calendar year. He went past Chris Gayle's 2015 record of 135, when he struck the sixth of his nine sixes on the way to a 43-ball 97 against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots in CPL 2024.

8.23 - Balls per six for Pooran in 2024 - he has hit 139 sixes off 1145 balls. Gayle had a rate of 7.50 balls per six, facing 1012 deliveries for his 135 sixes, in 2015. Pooran's sixes came from 57 innings in 2024, compared to Gayle's 36 innings in 2015.

92 - Sixes against pace out of the 139 sixes in 2024 for Pooran. He averaged 8.65 balls per six against the seamers, while the spinners disappeared for a six every 7.43 deliveries (47 off 349 balls). Gayle's sixes count in 2015 was more evenly spread: he hit 68 off pacers (9.5 balls per six) and 66 off spinners (5.42 balls per six). Ninety-two sixes is also easily the most by any batter against pace in a calendar year (in matches where ball-by-ball data is available) - the second-highest is only 73, by Gayle in 2011. Read more at ESPNcricinfo

