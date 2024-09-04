T&T dethrone Barbados to lift Under-17 50-over title

TRINIDAD AND Tobago clinched the CWI Under-17 50-over Championship after their top-of-the-table clash with Barbados was rained out on Monday.

In the round-robin tournament that was significantly impacted by rain, T&T emerged victorious after registering three victories, with the other two matches ending in no results.

Barbados, the defending champions, had to settle for second place after winning two matches, with the remaining three being rained out.

In a winner takes all contest on Monday at Inshan Ali Park, the match between T&T and Barbados was intriguingly poised when the showers arrived.

Batting first, T&T were rescued by their middle-order to eventually finish on 159 in 46.4 overs.

