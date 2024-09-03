Warriors confirm Ayub will miss CPL 2024

After weeks of speculation, it has been confirmed that Pakistani opener Saim Ayub will miss the 2024 edition of the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League.

The left-hander was named as one of the Guyana Amazon Warriors’ retained overseas players in June.

Manager of the franchise Leon Johnson said Ayub will miss the entire tournament, as he has not been granted a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Pakistan Cricket Board.

A replacement has not been named.

In his debut CPL last year, Ayub was a standout with the bat and a huge crowd favourite, playing a crucial role in the Warriors winning a maiden title.

