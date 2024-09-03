WI club championship not the answer, Dr Shallow

Dr Kishore Shallow, the president of Cricket West Indies, means well, though he cannot quite put his finger on the solution to the problem of producing worthwhile cricketers.

One of the points he made at the Ramlagans Balmain United Literary Cricket Club annual awards function at the National Cricket Centre on August 24 was: “Despite the efforts and continued commitment of administrators and clubs and members and so on, the reality is that such reliance on these structures with limited resources is simply not sustainable.”

He has again raised the idea of a West Indies club championship, which he expects will encourage young men of ability to want to play the game, encouraged by the opportunity to travel through the islands for their clubs, motivated by similar opposition and entertaining those same clubs on their home turf.

To his progressive way of thinking, he also imagines that such a competition would motivate territorial clubs to produce top-class cricketers.

