ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) has appointed Rupert Hunter as the new Chief Commercial Officer. Hunter, who previously served as Head of Brand Partnerships at the International Cricket Council (ICC), will officially join CWI in October, based at the headquarters at Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG), Antigua.

With 24 years of extensive experience in the sports industry, Hunter brings a wealth of expertise to CWI. His career spans significant roles at global sports and entertainment agencies, including Bates Worldwide Advertising, World Sport Group, Havas Sports, IMG Media, and international federation rights holders like Six Nations Rugby. At the ICC, Hunter led global sponsorships and partnerships, honing his skills in driving commercial success in international cricket.

Independent Director and Chair of the Human Capital & Recruitment Committee, Mrs. Debra Coryat-Patton said:

“We're excited to welcome Rupert Hunter as our new Chief Commercial Officer. After a thorough selection process, Rupert emerged as the top choice for this very critical role. His global outlook is vital for building strong international partnerships, and he’ll be tasked with driving revenue growth and expanding our fan base in the Caribbean and beyond. With his extensive experience, we’re confident Rupert will hit the ground running and make a significant impact.”