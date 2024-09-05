Baugh Jr joins Windward Islands coaching staff

FORMER WEST Indies wicket-keeper/batsman Carlton Baugh Jr has taken on a new role in his cricketing journey, joining the Windward Islands Volcanoes as their assistant coach.

Baugh began his duties on September 2 under a one-year contract.

He will work closely with head coach Kenroy Peters, with a primary focus on sharpening the skills of the team’s batsmen. The Volcanoes are currently in preparation for the upcoming Super50 Cup and the West Indies Championship, set to take place next year.

Baugh has been working alongside Shane Brooks and the Jamaica senior women’s cricket team for the past two years. He also assisted Andrew Richardson with the Jamaica Scorpions franchise. His experience also includes a successful stint as the coach of Lucas Cricket Club in Jamaica.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

3 comments