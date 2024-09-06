Graeme West ends 12-year stint at CWI High Performance Centre

Cricket West Indies (CWI) on Thursday thanked Graeme West for his 12 years of service to the organisation and to West Indies Teams.

West joined CWI on June 1, 2012 as the Head Coach of the High Performance Centre at Cave Hill, Barbados and will depart from his current role of High Performance Manager on September 30, 2024.

Meanwhile, Cricket Ireland have announced West’s appointment as director of high performance with Ireland, starting in October.

Starting his coaching career with Middlesex County Cricket Club, West held the position of Academy Director for five years. He developed a fruitful relationship with Brian O’Rourke and helped guide talented young Irish players including Andrew and Stuart Poynter, Paul Stirling, and Andrew Balbirnie through the county system.

