Durham Signs Fast Bowler Chemar Holder

Durham have signed West Indies fast bowler Chemar Holder for their final three games of the English County Championship season.

Holder, who has played a Test and an ODI for his country, will be available for the round of Championship games starting on Friday, when Durham host Lancashire at Chester-le-Street.

He replaces Neil Wagner, the New Zealand left-armer, whose stint was cut short by injury.

Durham’s director of cricket, Marcus North, says “We are pleased to welcome Chemar to Durham for the final stages of the season, he is an exciting tall quick bowler who will add a point of difference to our available bowling group.”

