2025 Caribbean T20 Tourney winner to qualify for Olympics

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Dr. Kishore Shallow, recently announced that a domestic T20 competition in 2025 is in the works to determine who will represent the region at the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles.

He said talks were already under way with the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) to stage the domestic competition next year.

“To add cricket to the agenda in the next Olympics is certainly going to be something tremendous as we did in the Commonwealth Games a couple years ago when we had one of our teams representing the females.”

“We at the time chose our original women’s tournament and the winner at the time was Barbados so they represented the region,” Shallow said.

