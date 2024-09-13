CWI begins the search for a new Chief Executive Officer

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Cricket West Indies (CWI) today announced the commencement of the recruitment process for a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

The post will become vacant on Friday 1 November 2024, with the departure of outgoing CEO Johnny Grave who has led the organisation since February 2017. An executive manager is confirmed to lead the organisation for the interim.

CWI President Dr. Kishore Shallow said of the search, "This is an exciting and transformative time for Cricket West Indies. With the ongoing enhancement of our human capital, we are extremely excited to complement this with the recruitment of a new CEO."

President Shallow further stated, "In addition to executing our 2024 -2027 Strategic Plan, we are enthusiastic about the prospect of a fresh perspective and ideas for the organisation. The opportunities for West Indies Cricket are immense in a sporting industry that is growing and evolving rapidly. We expect the new CEO to lead a high-performance environment, drive innovation, and reflect both CWI's and the region's values."

Interested applicants should send their curriculum vitae with a cover letter via email to recruitment@cricketwestindies.org, addressed to the Human Resources Manager, Cricket West Indies, Coolidge Cricket Ground, St. George, Antigua, West Indies. The deadline for submission is 5pm AST on 30 September 2024. The successful applicant will be expected to commence duties in the first quarter of 2025.

