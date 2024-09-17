Jordan & Sowter headed to CPL, ticket packages go on offer

England international Chris Jordan will join the Trinbago Knight Riders for the remainder of the 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) season. The experienced all-rounder will replace USA international Ali Khan who was forced to withdraw from the tournament due to injury.



The Guyana Amazon Warriors have signed leg spinner Nathan Sowter as a temporary replacement for Imran Tahir who is currently recovering from injury and is expected to be unavailable for around 10 days.

Meanwhile, the CPL have launched a ticket offer for those fans wishing to attend the Eliminator match scheduled to take place at the Guyana National Stadium, Providence on Tuesday 1 October.



For every four tickets that you buy for the Eliminator match you will be given four free tickets for one of the matches between Barbados Royals and Saint Lucia Kings which will be taking place in Providence at 10am on Saturday 21 and Sunday 22 September. This offer will last as long as there is tickets available for those matches on 21 and 22 September and is subject to availability.

Those who have already purchased four tickets for the Eliminator match will also be able to claim their four tickets for either 21 September or 22 September from the box office while stocks last.

This offer is available exclusively at the Amazon Warriors box office at 233-234 Camp Street, Georgetown.



Pete Russell, CPL’s CEO, said: “We hope that this ticket offer makes the cricket at Providence this year even more accessible. The Eliminator match will play a huge part in deciding the fate of the CPL championship this year and adding in a free ticket for a Royals vs Kings match on either the 21 or 22 September it makes it even better value for families to come and enjoy the cricket.”

