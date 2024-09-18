Women to receive record prize money for 2024 T20 World Cup

THE 10 COUNTRIES participating in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup will receive a substantial boost in prize money with more than US$5 million being dished out.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday announced that the winners of the competition, slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20, will take home a staggering US$2.34 million, marking a 134 per cent increase from the $1 million awarded to the champions, Australia, in 2023.

Additionally, the runners-up will walk away with US$1.17 million and the semifinalists will receive US$675,000 each, more than three times their 2023 payout.

In total, the overall prize totals US$7,958,080, a massive increase on the US$2.45 million dished out last year.

