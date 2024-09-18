The Independent Voice of West Indies Cricket

Women to receive record prize money for 2024 T20 World Cup

Wed, Sep 18, '24

 

Media Watch

THE 10 COUNTRIES participating in the 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup will receive a substantial boost in prize money with more than US$5 million being dished out.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) yesterday announced that the winners of the competition, slated to be held in the United Arab Emirates from October 3 to 20, will take home a staggering US$2.34 million, marking a 134 per cent increase from the $1 million awarded to the champions, Australia, in 2023.

Additionally, the runners-up will walk away with US$1.17 million and the semifinalists will receive US$675,000 each, more than three times their 2023 payout.

In total, the overall prize totals US$7,958,080, a massive increase on the US$2.45 million dished out last year.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

comments 1 comments