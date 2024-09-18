Rahkeem takes Royals to Playoffs Recalled Rahkeem Cornwall starred with a five-wicket haul as Barbados Royals crushed St Kitts & Nevis Patriots by nine wickets at Kensington Oval to book a spot in the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) playoffs. Enjoying the spin-friendly surface, Cornwall claimed 5/16 as the Patriots batting order lost 7/31 and were bowled out for 110 in the last over to fall well short of a competitive total. In-form opener Quinton de Kock (59 not out off 38 balls) was unstoppable as the Royals mowed down the target in the 12th over. The Royals (5-1) cemented their spot at the top of the CPL ladder, while the Patriots' (1-7) bid for a playoffs berth is all but over.

After a delayed start due to a wet pitch, the Royals elected to bowl and it proved the right move. The Patriots struggled in the PowerPlay leading to a frustrated Evin Lewis, a centurion earlier in the tournament, holing out in the fourth over.

Skipper Andre Fletcher finally broke the shackles with a targeted assault on Jason Holder before a rush of blood saw him charge down the pitch at Cornwall's first ball only to miss the shot and be stumped.

Cornwall was recalled after three straight ducks with the bat, but continued to make an immediate impact with the ball after luring Mikyle Louis into a false shot.

He couldn't complete a hat-trick, but soon claimed his third wicket with the scalp of Wanindu Hasaranga as the Patriots crashed to 61/6 at the midpoint.

Cornwall wasn't nearly done after dismissing Odean Smith then completing his five-wicket haul when Ryan John was brilliantly caught by Alick Athanaze in the deep.

The Patriots were in major danger of being dismissed for a total under 100, but Joshua da Silva and Anrich Nortje joined forces in a 39-run ninth partnership - the best of the innings - to avoid that ignominy.

But the Patriots were unable to take early wickets as de Kock and Kadeem Alleyne made it look easy with an opening stand of 57 in the powerplay. After smashing a ton against Guyana Amazon Warriors, de Kock continued his rich form with sublime shots around the wicket.

He capitalised after being given out lbw to Kyle Mayers in the fifth over only for the decision to be overturned on review. The Patriots finally ended the stand when Alleyne on 25 was hit on the pads by Hasaranga, who surprisingly had been held back until the sixth over.

But de Kock rolled past another half-century as the Royals emphatically booked a playoff berth.

