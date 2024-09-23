Fletcher: 'We were poor, way below poor, as a fielding team'

Andre Fletcher, the St Kitts and Nevis Patriots captain, didn't mince words after his side ended their CPL 2024 campaign with a ninth successive defeat, at the hands of Trinbago Knight Riders in Tarouba.

On Sunday alone, they dropped Pooran at least four times after which the TKR batter aced a chase of 194 with an unbeaten 93 off 43 balls. Overall in the tournament, they had dropped at least 23 catches, according to ESPNcricinfo's logs, which cost them a number of a games, Fletcher has said.

"The guys [bowlers] executed well and dropping five catches in a crucial game, especially a world-class player as Pooran…I know, but not many people know, we dropped 28 catches in the tournament," Fletcher said. "As a fielding team, it's poor, way below poor. It actually cost us a lot of games, which we lost."

