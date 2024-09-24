Guyana's Shaun Massiah appointed CWI Director

Executive Member of the Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) Shaun Massiah has been appointed a Director of Cricket West Indies (CWI) and will represent Guyana at the CWI’s Board of Directors meeting on September 28, 2024, at the Hilton Hotel in Trinidad and Tobago.

Massiah, who holds the key position of Chairman of the GCB Competitions Committee, is a former first-division cricketer and captained the Transport Club senior team for a number of years.

He is a qualified cricket coach having been accredited at Level One and Level Two of the CWI Coaching Education Programme.

