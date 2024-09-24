TTCB contemplates changes to Premiership I format ahead of new season

The Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) is considering the restructuring of the Premiership League competition with a focus on improving the competitiveness of club cricket at the domestic level.

This was confirmed by TTCB vice-president Arjoon Ramlal over the weekend. However, he preferred not to disclose the proposed changes at this time.

“We will have a meeting then we will be in a better position to give further information but there are some proposals that are under consideration,” Ramlal confirmed.

“The process has not been completed and we really would not want to say anything while things are being discussed. Nothing has been finalised yet,” he insisted. “We don’t want to give the impression that a decision has been made already,”

