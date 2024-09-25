Russell scraps retirement thoughts, eyes 2026 T20 World Cup

ALTHOUGH expected to walk away from international cricket this year, Jamaica’s star all-rounder Andre Russell says he’s targeting a place in the West Indies squad for the Twenty20 (T20) World Cup in 2026.

Since last December the 36-year-old, who has 82 T20 international caps, became a regular staple in the Caribbean side again, after a two-year absence.

Two-time World Cup-winner Russell, who is regarded as one of the most revered players in the shortest versions of the game, made a positive impact on his return as he recorded two half-centuries and 21 wickets in 15 innings.

In June, West Indies Head Coach Daren Sammy said Russell is a valuable member of the squad, heading into the World Cup.

“What Andre brings to the table for us is his experience, calmness in different roles, and leadership. I am thrilled to have him in the squad, as I am for all the other guys. Over the last year we have been a team that is gelling better and putting consistent performances on the field — and Russell has significantly contributed to that,” Sammy said.

