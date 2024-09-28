Thank you, Dwayne Bravo…born to play cricket

by MICHELLE MCDONALD

Before West Indies Cricketer Dwayne John Bravo was selected for the West Indies senior team, I had identified him as someone who would likely be selected and go on become a star. Boy, did I pick that one right! This was way back in February 2004, yes, that is right, 20 years ago, when he was only 20 years old. I was at a Carib Beer Cup match in Jamaica (I believe it was at Alpart Sports Club in St Elizabeth) and asked him for an interview. He was modest and also surprised that someone, writing for the foremost cricket website CaribbeanCricket.com wanted to interview him. We stood up by a chain link fence as you can see from the picture. In recognition of his announcement that he is retiring from all forms of cricket, below is the transcript from that interview, first published on February 13, 2004. A few months later, he was on his way to England with the West Indies team.

Thank you, DJ Bravo. Best wishes on your next chapter and thank you for always agreeing to speak with me.



