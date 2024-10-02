Matthews, Dottin applaud World Cup prize money boost

WEST INDIES captain Hayley Matthews and legendary all-rounder Deandra Dottin have joined voices praising the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) decision to introduce equal prize money for men’s and women’s competitions.

This monumental step comes ahead of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, marking a significant moment for the tournament and the future of women’s cricket.

The winners of this year’s World Cup, which concludes on October 20, will take home US$2.34 million, while the runners-up will receive US$1.17 million.

The total prize pool of US$7.95 million reflects a 225 per cent increase from the previous edition, positioning cricket as the only major team sport to offer equal prize money for both its men’s and women’s World Cup events.

Read more at Jamaica Gleaner

0 comments